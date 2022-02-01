Two sisters kidnapped from Okara recovered

LAHORE:Two sisters abducted from Okara were recovered in Lorry Adda police area here on Monday. The girls told the police that an unidentified woman intoxicated them and took them to Lahore. An abduction case was registered in Okara against unidentified suspects. Lorry Adda police during a routine investigation when questioned the girls, they could not answer satisfactorily. Police checked the records and found that an abduction case pertaining to the girls was registered in Okara.

Kite-seller held: Liaqatabad police arrested a kite-seller. The suspect has been identified as Shoib. He is involved in selling kites and strings on social media and online.

ARRESTED: Two suspects have been arrested for firing in the air by Shalimar police. The arrested suspects Husnain and Imran Muzamal did firing, filmed the scene and uploaded it on social media. Police have recovered a 30-bore riffle and two pistols from them. A case has been registered against them.

TWO DEAD: At least two people died and 985 were injured in 906 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 573 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.