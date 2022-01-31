Two killed over Karo-Kari in Sanghar, Larkana

SUKKUR: Two people, including a man and a woman, were killed in two different incidents over Karo Kari in Larkana and Sanghar on Sunday.

Reports said two men, identified as Rajib and Pyaro Maikan, allegedly shot a woman, mother of four children, identified as Jee Jan, dead on pretext of Karo Kari in Khairpur Juso of Larkana on Sunday.

The accused with a shotgun fired to kill their cousin, Jee Jan, and later they managed to escape from the crime scene. The police said Haji Khan, father of the deceased, said that the accused shot his daughter dead in their absence over the charges of “Karo Kari”. In another incident, a clash between two groups of Shar clan left Murtaza Shar dead and injured Asif Shar over the issue of “Karo Kari” in Jhol of Sanghar. The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.