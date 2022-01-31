Five health workers terminated for administering expired vaccine

SUKKUR: Five health workers, including Dr Amar Lal, were terminated from their services by the District Health Officer Khairpur after found them responsible for giving expired Covid-19 booster vaccine doses to 170 police personnel during an anti-Covid drive at Police Training Centre Khairpur.

DHO Khairpur Dr Tasleem Khamisani said an inquiry committee was constituted to probe into the issue of administering expired coronavirus vaccines to the police personnel at Police Training Centre Khairpur that had found medical officer Dr Amar Lal, store incharge DHO office Khairpur Khalid Latif, nursing student Abdul Malik and medical technician Rustam Ali guilty. He said all the culprits were immediately terminated from their services as the inquiry report concluded that the incident took place due to the negligence of the storekeeper, medical technician, male nurse, and vaccinator, suggesting strict action against all the responsible. It is pertinent to mention that the police personnel were administered expired coronavirus vaccines on January 24 at Police Training Centre during an anti-Covid drive. Reportedly four policemen have gotten sick due to the expired booster doses.