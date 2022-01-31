156 open manholes covered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 156 open manholes have been covered during the last week by different departments. A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad was told here on Sunday. The meeting was apprised that speed bumps outside schools had also been erected on main roads and 886 street lights were made functional by Metropolitan Corporation and Municipal Committees. The meeting was told old bridges were surveyed and one has repaired and 38 choked drains and 83 sewer lines were cleared after cleanliness on public complaints. Faisalabad Waste Management Company lifted 8,838 tonnes waste from street and roads. The committee was apprised that buildings of nine public transport companies were whitewashed.