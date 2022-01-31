Iraqi FM tests positive for Covid

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for Covid-19, but "is recovering and will continue his work soon," the foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday. "We confirm that the minister's health condition is good, and he is recovering, and he will continue his work and activities soon," said a statement by the ministry's spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf.
La Paz: A bus in Bolivia tumbled 400 meters into a ravine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people, authorities said....
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the "need to accelerate" efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian...
Berlin: At least three people died and several were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in...
Seoul: North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its...
London: Britain will unveil new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic...
Washington: A baby in his car seat. A man in bed. A girl walking with her mother: Stray bullets killed each of them...
