Monday January 31, 2022
World

Iraqi FM tests positive for Covid

By Xinhua
January 31, 2022

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for Covid-19, but "is recovering and will continue his work soon," the foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday. "We confirm that the minister's health condition is good, and he is recovering, and he will continue his work and activities soon," said a statement by the ministry's spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf.

