Instead of focusing on Nawaz’s return: Pay heed to people’s issues: Ch Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Thursday that nowadays everyone is worried about Nawaz Sharif’s return but personal opinion is that no matter what Nawaz Sharif will not return

He said if his party and workers say then it is a different matter, but it is absurd for those who are candidates for the premiership to talk about the return of Nawaz Sharif. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the former PM said that more money has been spent on Nawaz Sharif’s case than is alleged against him as they talk about guarantee of his return but keep in mind that no one can give guarantee about life and death as this authority is only with Allah Almighty. Ch Shujaat Hussain said to get out of the return of Nawaz Sharif and pay attention to the solution to public issues. He said that this is the year for working, but if remained engaged in such things, then May Allah save the country. Ch Shujaat Hussain further said that nowadays the leaders are busy in pulling each other’s legs which they will soon see the consequences for themselves but they do not talk about the people’s issues. There is hue and cry about inflation everywhere but no one gives a proposal to eliminate it. Ch Shujaat Hussain further said if any party or leader gives a positive plan in Parliament to end inflation then he will ask all his members of the assembly to listen to them.