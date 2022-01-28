One dacoit killed, another injured in police encounter

Islamabad : An Afghan national gangster involved in a series of crimes ranging from terrorism to car lifting was killed while his accomplice arrested during an exchange of fire with police in Sector G-13, said police spokesman on Thursday.

However, two other robbers managed to escape from the seen, he said.

The deceased gangster-cum-robber has been identified as Faiz Muhammad alias Faizu whereas the detained criminal is Sardar Khan, who was moved to hospital for medical treatment, he added.

Police also seized the vehicle in use of robbers, weapons, virtual ambolisers, jammers they used to dysfunctional trackers and other tools, he said.

A case has also been lodged against the accomplice of the criminal most wanted. A team of officials of Police Station (PS) Golra erected a special check post in G-13 Sector to curb car lifting and the street crimes on the night between Wednesday and Thursday when the cops spotted a suspicious car. The cops signaled the car to stop for checking but the robbers on board started firing on police party in a bid to avoid search of car.

Police managed to stop the car after hectic efforts but the robbers again opened firing on the cops, he said adding that police also retaliated and shot dead a robber and held his accomplice in injured condition. The other two robbers managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness, he said. The police spokesman further shared that the gang of dacoits—being operated by the Afghan national Faiz Muhammad aka Faizu—was involved in a numbers of dacoitees and car-lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad.