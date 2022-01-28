CDA tenders for uplift of Sector E-12/1

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued tenders for start of development work in Sector E-12/1.

The development authority has allocated Rs574 million budget for development work in the sub-sector. It will also include sewerage, drainage and water supply work in the stalled sector. The CDA had already issued tenders for development activity in Sector E-12/4. It will cost Rs418 million. The Sector E-12 was launched over 30 years back but the allottees could not get possession of their plot for want solution of affectees’ problems and start of development work there.