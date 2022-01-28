IIU expels, rusticates students over violence

Islamabad : The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December violence on campus.
Of them, 22 have been expelled and three rusticated for one semester and one student two semesters.
According to spokesman for the IIU Nasir Farid, the Students Discipline Committee had issued show cause notices to the involved students and they were given 72 hours to reply. After that, the committee, in light of the evidence, decided to take action against these 26 students. The spokesman told that every student has the prerogative to file an appeal to the university President against the decision of the Students Discipline Committee. He added that the committee, in the light of the evidence, has also issued show-cause notices to 6 more students.
Islamabad : The Tanzara Art Gallery on Thursday organised an exhibition titled 'Being and Becoming' by Zaam Arif, an...
Islamabad :Speakers at a webinar were of the view that the ideological, organisational, and political dynamics of the...
Islamabad ; A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training met here...
Islamabad : Police officers of various groups and hues, indulge in property trade. Such officers are putting their...
Islamabad : Comstech and LRBT in collaboration with Islamic Development Bank , and coordination of Pakistani mission...
Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar...
Comments