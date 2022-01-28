Bids for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to be finalised soon

Islamabad: The construction of 306-km long Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis is among priorities of National Highway Authority. This was stated in a press release of the National Highway Authority issued here Thursday.
According to which, documentation work of the project is being completed. It is to recall that the tenders were invited for this project on national and international level. As a result, NHA received bids from M/s. Zahir Khan & Brothers and M/s. Techno-CMC-ACC Consortium.
Technical bids of both the companies were opened on November 25, 2021. Whereas the public opening of financial bids has also been made on January 27, 2022, in the presence of Committee members. Presently, National Highway Authority is in process of detailed analysis of both the financial bids. This procurement process will be completed soon according to the set procedures followed by final decision for award of the construction work of Sukkar-Hyderabad Motorway.
