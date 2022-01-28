Rescuer dies during drill

LAHORE:A 40-year-old rescuer died during routine drill at Rescue Academy, Ferozpur Road on Thursday. The victim identified as Asim Lashari hailed from Mianwali. Asim's health suddenly deteriorated during routine drill. He was given first aid and rushed to hospital where he died. Asim had reportedly informed the authority about his sickness before the drill.

found dead: A 25-year-old youth was found dead near Muslim Masjid, Lohari Gate on Thursday. Police said that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of cold weather. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Valuables taken away: Robbers snatched expensive cell phones and gold ornaments from a family at their doorstep in Millat Park police area. The robbers held Muneeb Ahmed and his family members hostage at gunpoint and snatched three cell phones and gold ornaments.

Kite-maker arrested: Shadbagh police arrested a kite-maker and recovered 140 kites and raw material from his possession. The accused was identified as Tahir. Shera Kot police arrested a proclaimed offender Samar involved in a bogus cheque case registered in City Pattoki police station. Ghaziabad police arrested Shahzad and recovered one kg charas from his possession.