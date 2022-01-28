Rescuer dies during drill

LAHORE:A 40-year-old rescuer died during routine drill at Rescue Academy, Ferozpur Road on Thursday. The victim identified as Asim Lashari hailed from Mianwali. Asim's health suddenly deteriorated during routine drill. He was given first aid and rushed to hospital where he died. Asim had reportedly informed the authority about his sickness before the drill.
found dead: A 25-year-old youth was found dead near Muslim Masjid, Lohari Gate on Thursday. Police said that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of cold weather. Body was shifted to the morgue.
Valuables taken away: Robbers snatched expensive cell phones and gold ornaments from a family at their doorstep in Millat Park police area. The robbers held Muneeb Ahmed and his family members hostage at gunpoint and snatched three cell phones and gold ornaments.
Kite-maker arrested: Shadbagh police arrested a kite-maker and recovered 140 kites and raw material from his possession. The accused was identified as Tahir. Shera Kot police arrested a proclaimed offender Samar involved in a bogus cheque case registered in City Pattoki police station. Ghaziabad police arrested Shahzad and recovered one kg charas from his possession.
Islamabad:The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December violence...
LAHORE:Cheap energy and financing are two key components for the economic growth of the country. Appointment of...
Islamabad:The wildlife rangers of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and officials of the AJK Wildlife...
LAHORE:Around 22,000 students of the University of Okara are actively participating in a range of co-curricular and...
Islamabad:The Tanzara Art Gallery on Thursday organised an exhibition titled 'Being and Becoming' by Zaam Arif, an...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar has said that sometimes the publication of...
Comments