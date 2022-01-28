81 million to be inoculated in RED-3 campaign

LAHORE:The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department chaired an important meeting regarding the RED vaccination campaign Phase 3 here at the Office of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday.

In video link meeting, all CEOs were briefed about the road map to make RED Phase 3 campaign a success. Sundas Irshad, Ahmar, Dr Naeem, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar and other officials were also in attendance.

While briefing Secretary P&SHD said that RED Phase 3 campaign will be initiated formally from February 1 in Punjab, Sindh and KPK. "In our benchmark vaccination campaign, vaccination of 81 million people will be administered. RED-3 will start from Feb 1 and will continue till 15th of Feb while the catch up campaign will remain open from 15 to 27 February”. He said foolproof security will be provided in high security risk areas. He also stressed upon engagement of social mobilizers, and other mediums to attain the set target. He further added, zero tolerance policy will be implemented for fake entry cases.

Seven die from corona; 1,842 new cases: Around 1,842 new cases of coronavirus were reported and seven people died due to the pandemic in Punjab on Thursday.According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 469,586 while total number of deaths recorded 13,123 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 1,163 cases in Lahore. The Punjab health department conducted 9,433,357 tests so far while 432,710 cases had been recovered in the province.The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

dengue: No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while total 25 such cases have been reported since January 01, 2022.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, all suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas one confirmed case was under treatment in the hospital. During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 338,702 indoor while 76,947 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at six places.The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.