IT software use to improve MC staff working: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that capacity building of municipal staff was being enhanced under the Punjab Cities Programme (PCP) of Local Government and Community Development Department.

Along with providing necessary skills to the local bodies' staff, modern IT software is also being provided. The use of the software is helping to improve the staff's ability to work as well as achieve the goals of transparency and good governance. The minister said that so far, the staff of Municipal Committees had been provided training on important topics such as financial management, audit, revenue, environment and transparency. In the sessions conducted by experienced and expert trainers on computerised financial management system, performance management system, complaint management system has been provided to the local bodies so far under PCP. Municipal committees’ staff is using these systems to perform their duties better. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that Punjab Cities Programme is currently running in Jhelum, Hafizabad, Daska, Kamoki, Wazirabad, Muridke, Gojra, Okara, Jaranwala, Jhang, Kamalia, Bahawalnagar, Burewala, Khanewal, Kot Addu, and Vehari.