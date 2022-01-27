Four killed, 15 injured in two different accidents

SUKKUR: Four people, including a girl, were killed and 15 others injured in a two different road accidents in Sehwan and Khairpur districts on Wednesday. Reports said a Hyderabad bound passenger wagon from Seeta Road overturned near Sehwan after the tie-rod broke. The police and local volunteers rescued the injured passengers and later shifted them to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan, where the doctors pronounced Muhammad Esa Solangi and Sadaf, d/o Zakaullah, dead, while Afroz, Sohani, Saima, Ghulam Nabi, Ahmed Ali Lund, Naseem, Niaz and others were among the injured and their condition was termed stable by the doctors. In another incident, a private speedy car hit a motorcycle in the limits of Faiz Gunj in Khairpur, leaving two motorcyclists, identified as Sikandar Khaskheli and Nawab, dead on spot. Later, the police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and started searching for the car involved in the accident.