LAHORE: HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgement declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project unlawful on the grounds that it has violated the Land Acquisition Act 1893. The civil society actors who have challenged this project in the court and along with HRCP, argued the project would deprive local farmers of their land and livelihood, have served the public interest well, the HRCP statement said. “We hope this sets a precedent for ensuring that people’s fundamental rights are not violated in the interests of questionable development projects,” it said.
SUKKUR: As many as six bodies of fishermen have been recovered after their boat capsized near Hajamro area, some 40...
SUKKUR: Dacoits killed two youths in Baghiriji of Katcha area in Sukkur on Wednesday. Reports said the dacoits shot...
SUKKUR: Adviser to the Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has said the next three months are very crucial as...
SUKKUR: Four people, including a girl, were killed and 15 others injured in a two different road accidents in Sehwan...
SUKKUR: The dacoits of the Katcha area of Ravaanti in district Ghotki have kidnapped two veterinary doctors.Reports...
LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers Wednesday held a protest against the killing of journalist Hasnain Shah,...
