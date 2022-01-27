LAHORE: HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgement declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project unlawful on the grounds that it has violated the Land Acquisition Act 1893. The civil society actors who have challenged this project in the court and along with HRCP, argued the project would deprive local farmers of their land and livelihood, have served the public interest well, the HRCP statement said. “We hope this sets a precedent for ensuring that people’s fundamental rights are not violated in the interests of questionable development projects,” it said.