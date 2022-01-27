Bilawal names office-bearers of PPP Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Mir Changez Jamali as President PPP and Rozi Khan Kakar as General Secretary of PPP Balochistan.

Besides, the chairman PPP also appointed the new office-bearers of the PPP Balochistan. According to PPP notification, Sirbuland Khan Jogezi appointed as Information Secretary, Sardar Muhammad Umar Gorgej as Senior Vice President, Mir Riaz Ahmed Shahwani, Nasrullah Ronjo, Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch and Naveed Durrani as Vice Presidents, Sana Ullah Jattak, Haji Khan Muhammad Barech, Ghulam Mohiud Din Rind, Ehsaan Ali and Mohammad Qasim Achakzai as Deputy Information Secretaries of the PPP Balochistan, Mohammad Qasim Achakzai. Malik Zeeshan Hussain as Yasir Basheer as Deputy Information Secretaries, Abdul Hameed Khan as Finance Secretary of the PPP Balochistan, Rabbani Khan Khilji as Coordination Secretary, Mir Abdul Samad Gorgage as Record Secretary and Hayat Ullah Khan Achakzai as Media Coordinator of the PPP Balochistan.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also constituted Provincial Executive Committee of PPP Balochistan. It comprises 26 members including Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Haji Ashraf Kakar, Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, Prince Agha Irfan Karim, Syed Saad Ullah Shah, Syed Naseer Shah Doppasi, Babu Ameen Umrani, Ahmed Nawaz Khosa, Bilal Ahmed Mandokhail, Mir Haider Khan Jamali, Sardar Sarwar Sulemankhail, Sardarzada Imran Jattak, Jan Ali Hazara, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Dur Muhammad Hazara, Mir Ismail Satakzai, Ali Jan Hazara, Sardar Imran Bangulzai, Naik Muhammad Langov, Dawood Shah, Shafiq Kakar, Malik Imtiaz Mehfoz, Sobdar Jattak, Akbar Shah, Arbab Asad and Syed Zahoor Agha Advocate.