Federations may raise voice against PSB change

ISLAMABAD: As resentment is high among leading federations on the changes made in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) constitution, some officials may raise voice during the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) General Council meeting scheduled to be held on January 31 in Lahore against what they called serious threats to their ‘autonomy’.

“We are highly concerned about these changes especially giving powers to PSB appointed Election Commission to conduct the election. If allowed I will take up this serious matter during the Council meeting scheduled on January 31,” a leading federation official told ‘The News’.

He said the story appeared in ‘The News’ and other sources was really worrying. “How could we hand over our right to conduct elections to PSB Commission? We are answerable to the international body to whom we represent. How a government-backed commission can hold our elections and why?” he questioned.

One other federation official also questioned the establishment of the Dispute Resolution Commission. “Say if we ban a player or official for indiscipline, no one but the federation is authorized to waive off or even increase the ban period. Nowhere in the world is an outsider allowed to intervene. The new PSB constitution also has many other shortcomings. We must discuss this in the POA General Council meeting,” he said.

The meeting carries a heavy agenda that includes preparations for the five major international events scheduled within the next 14 months. These include Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022, 5th Islamic Solidarity Games 2022, 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou China 2022, 3rd Asian Youth Games 2022, Shantou (China) and South Asian Games 2023 (Pakistan).

The Winter Olympics Games final preparations will also be discussed.

The House will also discuss preparations for the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta.

Elections of Provincial and other Olympic Associations and updates on the situation of Olympic Movement in Pakistan issues will also be taken up. The meeting will be conducted in both virtual and physical modes. The members stationed outside Lahore have been suggested to join the meeting through Zoom.