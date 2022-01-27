Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

Prague: The Czech defence ministry said on Wednesday it would donate four thousand artillery shells to Ukraine in the coming days as the country faces the threat of invasion by neighbouring Russia.
"The gift worth 36.6 million Czech crowns (1.5 million euros, $1.7 million) was approved by the government today," defence ministry spokesman Jakub Fajnor told AFP. The gift comprises 4,006 shells with a calibre of 152 millimetres, the defence ministry said on its website. "The shells will be shipped to Ukraine in the coming days but I cannot say exactly when," Fajnor said.
Washington: Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the US Supreme Court, plans to retire, US media reported...
Copenhagen: Denmark plans to lift its Covid restrictions on February 1 despite record infections, as its high...
Hong Kong: A former Hong Kong lawmaker was jailed on Wednesday for exposing an anti-graft probe into a senior police...
Paris: France is intensifying talks with fellow European countries over a military tie-up in conflict-torn Mali that...
Rome: Italian lawmakers failed on Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party...
Brussels: Nato on Wednesday said it had delivered a set of written "proposals" to Russia, after Moscow issued a raft...
