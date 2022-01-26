KP signs four IT deals at Dubai Expo

DUBAI: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa (KP) has signed four deals related to information technology (IT) at the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo. Four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed at the Information Technology Investment Conference hosted by the KP Board of Investment and Trade and the government of KP on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo.

Speaking at the expo, Minister for Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan said the IT exports of the province increased by 45 per cent over the previous year. He hoped that IT exports would be increased almost 75 per cent in the current year. He said US and UAE business groups have pledged to invest in KP in the areas of digital payments, start-ups and IT training.

Revealing about IT training, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would spend Rs 8 billion on imparting digital skills to one lakh youths of the province. “The IT skill training programme would annually add Rs 21 billion to the economy of the province,” he said.