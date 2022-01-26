Seven more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: There has been no let up in novel coronavirus infections in Sindh, as seven more people died during last 24 hours while the positivity rate rose to 22.7 percent.

“With seven more deaths, the total death toll has reached to 7,753. Besides, 7,636 samples were tested during the last 24 hours which detected 1,735 cases, constituting the detection rate as 22.7 percent,” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that six patients died in different health facilities in Karachi during treatment while one death was being investigated. Giving an overall figure, the CM said that “as many as 7,487,696 tests were conducted against which 528,851 were tested positive, whereas 475,876 or 90 percent of the infected patients have recovered.”

The CM said that currently 45,222 patients were under treatment; of them 44,737 were in home isolation, 37 at isolation centers and 448 at different hospitals, adding that condition of 392 patients was stated to be critical, including 19 who were on ventilators.

Out of 1,735 new cases, 1,478 have been detected from Karachi. The district-wise break up included 690 cases from East, 314 from South, 270 from Central, 112 from Korangi, 78 from Malir and 14 from West.

Other than Karachi, Hyderabad has 86, Larkana and Sukkur, 23 each; Jacobabad, 13; Ghotki, 12; Shikarpur, 10; Khairpur, nine; Shaheed Benazirabad, seven; Thatta, five; Mirpurkhas, four; Jamshoro, three; Badin, Dadu, Kashmore and Sanghar two each. Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that 33,462,019 vaccine doses had been administered upto January 24.