‘Digital literacy programme starts in schools’

PESHAWAR: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that Early Age Programming has been kicked off to impart digital literacy education to students in the province.
In a statement, he said that in the first phase, 336 schools, in the second phase 510, and in the third phase, 324 schools are selected to start the digital literacy program.
MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on all sorts of construction in Kaghan valley. Deputy...
HARIPUR: A woman teacher died when a boat carrying students capsized in Khanpur dam on Tuesday.Police quoted...
PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred and a proclaimed offender was killed during an encounter in the limits of...
PESHAWAR: A child protection court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to the accused in the high profile murder case...
PESHAWAR: A book written by 21 researchers on the water profile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been launched.Ambassador...
PINDIGHEB: Two persons were killed and eight others were seriously injured in an accident on CPEC route near Kharpa...
