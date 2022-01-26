 
Wednesday January 26, 2022
Peshawar

‘Digital literacy programme starts in schools’

By APP
January 26, 2022

PESHAWAR: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that Early Age Programming has been kicked off to impart digital literacy education to students in the province.

In a statement, he said that in the first phase, 336 schools, in the second phase 510, and in the third phase, 324 schools are selected to start the digital literacy program.

