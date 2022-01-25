20,000 Sikh pilgrims to attend Saka Nankana anniversary

LAHORE: The main ceremony to commemorate the 101st anniversary of Saka Nankana in the memory of 260 followers of the Sikh religion will be held on February 21 at Guru's birthplace, Nankana.
Apart from Pakistani Sikh citizens, the event will be attended by Sikh pilgrims from India, UK, Canada, France, Malaysia, USA and other countries. More than 20,000 Sikh pilgrims from home and abroad are expected to attend the main event.
In view of the request of Parbandhak Committee Pakistan Chairman, Sardar Amir Singh, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem asked the Ministry of Religious Affairs to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in Kosaka Nankana celebrations with the prior permission of ETPB Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmed. It has been recommended to issue visas. Sikh pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan via Wagah Border on February 18.
