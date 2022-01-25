UAE intercepts ballistic missiles fired by Yemen rebels

ABU DHABI: Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels have been intercepted and destroyed over the United Arab Emirates, the defence ministry said on Monday, as tensions soared a week after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi.

"The attack did not result in any casualties, while the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," a statement said.

The ministry added that it was "ready to deal with any threats" and was "taking all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks", the official WAM news agency said. The Huthis appeared to claim the attack when spokesperson Mohammed Abulsalam said he would reveal details of a "military operation" in UAE and Saudi Arabia. "The Yemeni armed forces will unveil in the next few hours details of a military operation deep in UAE and Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.