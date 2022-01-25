Pakistan dominate ICC awards

LONDON: Pakistan star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year on Monday for his “sizzling spells, sheer display of pace and swing and some magical moments in last year”, while skipper Babar Azam was crowned as the ODI Cricketer of the Year for his “match-winning knocks, spell-binding stroke-play and memorable moments” in 2021.

Babar beat Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, South Africa’s Janneman Malan and Ireland’s Paul Stirling to bag the title. Shaheen was in competition with England’s Test captain Joe Root, teammate Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.