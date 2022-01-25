Seminar: Parents urged to get kids vaccinated against polio

TANK: The parents should get their children vaccinated against polio to help eradicate the crippling disease, speakers said at a seminar here on Monday.

The seminar was held with the support of the Frontier Corps (FC) and Sector Headquarters (FC) South in Tank district with the aim to create awareness among the parents about the importance of anti-polio vaccination.

The anti-polio awareness campaign was launched at the Captain Sikandar Shaheed Camp. Sector Commander South and District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Commanding Officer 25 Sindh, District Health Officer Dr Ihsanullah Bettani, Abbas Sherani, Dr Younis, Malik Qayyum Kundi, Mufti Allah Noor, Maulana Muhammad Siddique, Malik Muhammad Shah representatives of district administration Tank, South Waziristan, notables, local media persons, parents, scholars and tribal elders attended the seminar.

They said the main purpose of holding the seminar was to raise awareness about the importance of anti-polio vaccination. The speakers said that we must work together to help eradicate polio as it is a national cause, adding it was the duty of parents to help eradicate the poliovirus from society. The sector commander South said the armed forces should fulfil its duty as a national responsibility in eradicating polio.

He said: “We are committed to providing full support to the administration and the polio teams by using all its resources in collaboration with the administration so that no child is missed in the anti-polio drives.” The sector commander said there was unanimity for the success of the anti-polio campaign and eradication of the poliovirus.