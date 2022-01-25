 
close
Tuesday January 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Osmania Girls Degree College wins hockey title

January 25, 2022

KARACHI: Osmania Girls Degree College defeated Government College North Nazimabad Block M by one goal in a thrilling final to win the hockey title in Sindh Colleges Games. This is the third title for the college after it had won badminton and volleyball events.

Comments