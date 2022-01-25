Jason Roy determined to help Gladiators regain title

KARACHI: South Africa-born English batsman Jason Roy is determined to help Quetta Gladiators regain the PSL title.

“I am excited to see what more to come when I join the team,” Roy said in a video message. “I am excited to score some runs and lift the trophy and help Gladiators the best way I can,” Roy said. “Quetta are a great side, great set-up and great management. It’s set to be a very very good year for Quetta,” Roy said.

The 31-year-old Durban-born batsman has played five Tests, 98 ODIs and 55 T20I for England. In 264 T20 matches, he has amassed 6893 runs at at average of 28.25. His highest score is 122 not out. His achievements in the shortest format include four centuries and 46 fifties.