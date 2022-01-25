Probe ordered into scuffle between CTD’s ex-DIG and citizen

Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas ordered an inquiry after a video of a clash between former Counter Terrorism Department DIG Abdullah Sheikh and a citizen went viral on social media on Monday.

Sources in the police department said there was a clash between two neighbours over the raising of a wall. At first, the citizen, Heera Nand, scuffled with the DIG and then the police officer retaliated. The citizen also filed a complaint at the Boat Basin police station for action against DIG Shaikh, claiming that the police officer along with his companions also committed a robbery at his house.

However, the police said Heera Nand had built a wall in front of his apartment’s gate, and his neighbour had an objection. The DIG arrived to resolve the matter, but the situation worsened during talks and both started beating each other.

Police sources said the citizen attacked the DIG and then the police officer retaliated and called in the police. However, after the video of the incident went viral, the city police chief ordered an inquiry, and appointed Zone South DIG Sharjeel Kharal as inquiry officer.