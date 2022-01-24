ANP to support PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi for DIK mayor slot

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday assured its support to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for its candidate Faisal Karim Kundi for the mayor slot in Dera Ismail Khan. The assurance was given in a telephonic conversation between PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and ANP’s Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan regarding the upcoming local body elections in KP.