ANP to support PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi for DIK mayor slot

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday assured its support to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for its candidate Faisal Karim Kundi for the mayor slot in Dera Ismail Khan. The assurance was given in a telephonic conversation between PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and ANP’s Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan regarding the upcoming local body elections in KP.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A cloth loaded trailer caught fire on Toba-Khikha bypass on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, the...
News DeskISTANBUL: A Turkish court has detained well-known journalist Sedef Kabas for allegedly insulting the...
SUKKUR: The Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, Jamshoro, hosted a one-day seminar on “Identification &...
SUKKUR: The Sindh Education Foundation’s ‘head teacher training’ under the intervention of 21st Century School &...
SUKKUR: Another three, including two women, became prey of Sindh’s tribal tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ in different...
SUKKUR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday has said the country cannot develop, until the interest-based...
Comments