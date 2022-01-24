Turkish female journalist jailed for insulting Erdogan

News Desk

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court has detained well-known journalist Sedef Kabas for allegedly insulting the country’s president. Ms Kabas was arrested on Saturday in Istanbul and a court ordered her to be jailed ahead of a trial.

She is accused of targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a proverb which she quoted on live television on an opposition-linked TV channel. She denies the charge, reported foreign media. The charge carries a prison sentence of between one and four years.