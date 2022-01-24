Three students abducted from Okara recovered in Faisalabad

OKARA: Three students, who were abducted by unidentified people from Okara some days ago, were recovered from Faisalabad.

The three students -- one boy and two girls -- were abducted by unidentified people some days ago. The incident was reported to the police by their parents and the police had made their photos viral in their struggle of recovering them.

On Sunday, the children were identified by some customers in a restaurant in Faisalabad city and they informed the Faisalabad police. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the children. However, the kidnappers managed to escape. Later, the children were handed over to Okara police by Faisalabad police.

The recovered children were brought to the Okara DPO Office where they were handed over to their parents. The parents thanked the police for recovering the children.