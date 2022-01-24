JUI leader escapes gun attack in North Karachi

A senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) escaped a gun attack in Karachi on Sunday. JUI Sindh General Secretary Hafiz Ahmad Ali was targeted by three unidentified gunmen in North Karachi within the remits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station, police said, adding that the suspects on a motorcycle opened fire as soon as Ali alighted from his car.

They fled the scene after the JUI leader’s security guards returned fire. The attackers also left behind their motorcycle and a pistol. Ali’s spokesperson told the media that the JUI leader was coming back after seeing a doctor and as he reached home, the suspects tried to shoot him. At least three shots were fired by the suspects but the JUI leader remained unhurt.

The spokesperson added that the security guards managed to catch one of the suspects but his companions managed to free him from them and take him away. Police said it could be possible that the suspects had come to rob the JUI leader and they were investigating the case from different angles. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.