JUI leader escapes gun attack in North Karachi

A senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) escaped a gun attack in Karachi on Sunday. JUI Sindh General Secretary Hafiz Ahmad Ali was targeted by three unidentified gunmen in North Karachi within the remits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station, police said, adding that the suspects on a motorcycle opened fire as soon as Ali alighted from his car.
They fled the scene after the JUI leader’s security guards returned fire. The attackers also left behind their motorcycle and a pistol. Ali’s spokesperson told the media that the JUI leader was coming back after seeing a doctor and as he reached home, the suspects tried to shoot him. At least three shots were fired by the suspects but the JUI leader remained unhurt.
The spokesperson added that the security guards managed to catch one of the suspects but his companions managed to free him from them and take him away. Police said it could be possible that the suspects had come to rob the JUI leader and they were investigating the case from different angles. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.
An art exhibition titled ‘Hazaar Dastaan’ opened last week at the Canvas Gallery. The show featuring works by...
A man was injured after a kite string slit his throat near the Ayesha Manzil neighbourhood of Karachi on Sunday. The...
In a goodwill gesture, the Pakistani authorities on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen from a Karachi prison.The...
The Sindh High Court has suspended a letter of the housing assistant director of the Askari-V Malir Cantonment with...
Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza on Sunday said that the staff at Darul Amans and safe homes must...
The District Municipal Corporation East carried out removal work of advertising boards and other materials installed...
Comments