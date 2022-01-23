HANGU: Two mortar shells recovered from nullah

HANGU: The police prevented a sabotage act after they recovered two mortar shells from a nullah near Football Ground in Saidan area in the district on Saturday.
The police promptedly acted after they received information about the two 60MM mortar shells dumped in a sewerage line near the Football Ground by saboteurs in Saidan Banda.
