Sunday January 23, 2022
National

HANGU: Two mortar shells recovered from nullah

January 23, 2022

HANGU: The police prevented a sabotage act after they recovered two mortar shells from a nullah near Football Ground in Saidan area in the district on Saturday.

The police promptedly acted after they received information about the two 60MM mortar shells dumped in a sewerage line near the Football Ground by saboteurs in Saidan Banda.

