Pakistan- Sri Lanka discuss ways to increase Bilateral Trade

Karachi: The Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Sumitra Arachchige Don Chandrasiri Bandula Gunawardhana called upon Secretary of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, at TDAP Head Office. He expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and facilitation offered to the official delegation by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Secretary of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, welcomed the Minister of Trade to Pakistan and expressed his commitment towards enhancing bilateral trade. Secretary Commerce highlighted the potential sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, cement, rice and fertilizers, which may help realize the potential of the FTA between the two countries.

He also informed the Minister of Trade about the newly established industry of mobile phone manufacturing which is export-ready. The participants were informed that there is also great potential in tourism, especially Buddhist religious tourism in Pakistan, which can be promoted in Sri Lanka.

Secretary of Commerce also highlighted increased connectivity with the Central Asian States (CARs) with signing of the Transit Trade Agreement with Uzbekistan, which can be utilized by Sri Lanka to access the CARs region.