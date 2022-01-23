Hasaan inspects facilities for tourists

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Tourism Haasan Khawar on Saturday visited the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) resort Kalar Kahaar and reviewed the administrative arrangements, ongoing development works and facilities in place for tourists.
Hasaan Khawar also talked to the visitors to inquire about the facilities being provided and cleanliness of the resort, said a handout issued here.
The SACM expressed satisfaction over the administrative arrangements as well as on provision of better facilities.
He stated that a plan to outsource TDCP resort Kalar Kahaar was also under consideration to further improve the facilities and service delivery here.
He further said the Punjab government was bringing positive changes in the tourism sector as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.
