Cruel apathy

The year 2022 too has not brought any relief to the residents of Tharparkar. Already over 20 children have died this month, while another 80 malnourished children remained under treatment in hospitals. Every year, hundreds of infants and children die in Tharparkar due to undernourishment and lack of health facilities. In 2015, 398 children died. In 2016 the death count was 479, while the number rose to 450 in 2017. In 2021, the death toll was well over 600. The government remains indifferent to the grave situation, as practically no measures have been adopted to help people, despite regular tall claims to do so. Can something be not done to prevent the unfortunate loss of lives of infants and children every year? Are we to remain silent observers?

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad