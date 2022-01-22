Sustainable development of all tribal districts top priority: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said that the incumbent government was working under short and long-term planning for sustainable development of all tribal districts, including Orakzai, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is the top-most priority of the government to address the decades-old deprivations of tribal people and to bring in a visible change in their lives,” he told a delegation of PTI workers from Orakzai.

The chief minister said that the initiatives taken by the government in merged areas were yielding results.

The provincial government was also taking steps to provide employment opportunities to local people by exploring the tourism potentials of tribal districts, he added.

The chief minister said that the newly appointed provincial president of PTI would visit all the districts of the province and hold consultative meetings with workers to reorganize the party at grassroots level.

The chief minister made it clear that in the second phase of elections, party tickets would be awarded in consultation with party workers purely on merit and competency, adding that the mistakes made in the first phase of local body elections would not be repeated. He urged party workers to fully support the party candidates in the upcoming local government elections.

Mahmood Khan appreciated the unity and consensus among the party workers in district Orakzai and hoped that they will show the same spirit and unity in future.

The delegation headed by Member of Provincial Assembly Ghazan Jamal discussed various matters related to the preparations for the second phase of upcoming local body elections.

The delegates thanked the provincial government especially the Chief Minister for record development works in Orakzai and invited the Chief Minister to visit the district.

The chief minister accepted the invitation and said that he will soon pay a detailed visit to district Orakzai where he will meet with elders and consult them in order to resolve the public issues on a sustainable basis.