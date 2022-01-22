CII chief says Paigham-e-Pakistan document tabled in Parliament

HARIPUR: Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, has said following the endorsement and recommendation by CII, the document of Paigham-e-Pakistan has been tabled for debate both in the Senate and National Assembly for the legislative cover aiming to hand over a dignified, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan to the next generations.

He said this while addressing the participants of the “Paigham-e-Pakistan for Peaceful Pakistan Conference” at the University of Haripur here.

Students, faculty members from different departments were in attendance.

He said the parliamentary leaders of different political parties were being approached for seeking their support and endorsement so that the document could sail through both houses of parliament without any obstacle.

Sharing the need of evolving Paigham-e- Pakistan, Dr Qibla Ayaz said that those who had challenged the writ of the state and its military power and martyred 147 minor children and teachers during the Army Public School attack, the state decided not to allow them anymore and ensure the writ of the state.

“Since their narrative was religious, the consensus was on the point that there should be a counter religious narrative which necessitated the formulation of the Paigham-e-Pakistan document in 2017”, he said, adding soon after its announcement from the president house, the CII ratified it and sent it to parliament.

He said that the document has a consensus approval of the representatives of religious scholars and ulema which carried the endorsing signatures of thousands of ulema from across the country.

The CII chief said Paigham-e-Pakistan has three main points highlighting the integrity of Pakistan that included: no individual or group could be allowed to enforce the law or take up arms on their own, suicide attacks are against the spirit and tenets of Islam and none of individuals or groups is entitled to issue a decree against any person of group dubbing them infidels.

“This is very outcome of Paigham-e- Pakistan that the flag of Pakistan is seen hoisted across the country with a restored writ of the state and there is no state within state right from former Fata to Balochistan”, he claimed.

The CII’s chairman said that country was not in a position to take decisions independently due to the reason that the foreign policy was not independent. But we are committed to handing over the sovereign, and completely independent Pakistan to the next generations where their economic and foreign policy-related independence was achieved and it was directly linked with peace in the country.

He urged the participants to bring about peace-related behavioural changes for making the country a dignified nation in the comity of nations.

Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq, Director General Islamic Research Institute Islamic International University urged the students to reject and discourage those who were promoting hatred and violence in the society.

University of Haripur Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwarul Hasan Gilani addressed participants and shared the references from early Islamic history, the life of the last Prophet (PBUH), how he inked peace pacts like that of Hudaibia with his rivals and conquered Makkah without shedding a single drop of blood. The prizes were distributed among the winning students of a declamation contest that was held earlier in connection with Paigham-e-Pakistan.