Punjab Police’s Twitter account hacked

LAHORE:Punjab Police's official account (@OfficialDPRPP) has been hacked on Twitter. Punjab police spokesperson said the account bore blue tick and official verification of management having about nine and a half million followers.

He said that unknown hackers had hacked the official account of Punjab Police Friday morning for which work was being done with the help of FIA Cyber Crime Wing and it would be restored soon. Social media users and followers have been requested to use auxiliary account of Punjab Police Update on Twitter until the official account is restored.

Cop, accomplice held: Factory Area police arrested a cop and his accomplice and registered a case against them for raping a pregnant woman in a flat in Chungi Amarsadhu. The victim (M) went to give food to her close relative Adnan at his flat and in the meantime, the cop Imran along with an accomplice Ikram also entered the flat. Imran raped the woman and blackmailed her by threatening to make the videos viral on social media.

Factory Area police handed over both Imran and Ikram to the Gender Cell. Imran served in Special Branch as a computer operator. Special Branch officials said that departmental action will be taken against Imran.