Protest held in AJK on completion of 900-day mly siege of IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: A protest was staged here in AJK) on Thursday under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the completion of 900 days military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K.
A large number of people participated in the protest while holding banners and called the United Nations (UN) to help end the military siege, restore basic human rights and hold a referendum in the state. The protesters were chanting slogans against Indian military occupation, siege, curfew and military crackdowns in IIOJ&K. While addressing the protesters, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that people in IIOJ&K have been deprived of the basic human rights for the last 900 days.
He said, “On August 5, 2019, the tyrannical and ruthless government of India divided Jammu and Kashmir by force of 900,000 troops, domiciles were issued to millions of Indian citizens to put pressure on the Muslim majority by turning it into a minority.
