PPP to lead ‘tractor trolley march’ in Okara today

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President PPP Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf along with secretary-general Syed Hassan Murtaza and secretary information Shehzad Saeed Cheema will lead a ‘tractor trolley march’ from Jahaz Chowk Benazir Avenue to the Press Club Okara, organised by Sahiwal division after Friday prayers.

PPP will hold the 'tractor trolley march' in all the districts of the country including Larkana and Sahiwal districts under the direction of the chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to show solidarity with farmers against the shortage of urea in the country.

PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that PPP would not bow to any hurdle or ban by the government. According to him, farmers of an agricultural country are in trouble, the PPP and its leadership have decided to not leave him alone.

“Chances of survival for any government minimize as and when farmers take to streets,” he added. Murtaza said the PPP would force the government to understand the problems of farmers. “Every country supports their farmers and Pakistan is the only country where the government was exploiting them.”

He said: “The government had imported four million tons wheat after claiming that the country has sufficient stocks of wheat. The government had managed to smuggle wheat to Afghanistan. The PPP government had improved the amount of support price of wheat and sugarcane farmers. We also kept the cost of production under control and ensured maximum benefit to farmers.”