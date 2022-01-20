 
Thursday January 20, 2022
Czech Republic envoy calls on PAF chief

By Our Correspondent
January 20, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff at his office Wednesday. The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation. The air chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries.

