Czech Republic envoy calls on PAF chief

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff at his office Wednesday. The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation. The air chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 810 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
Lala Khursheed was arrested after he uploaded a song on his YouTube channel against women of a tribe, which sparked...
RAWALPINDI: Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Adnan Mushtaq has awarded death sentence, 20 years imprisonment and...
SUKKUR: The Kohistan Development Foundation Chairman Dr Lakmir Pallari on Wednesday demanded to open the closed...
SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police on Wednesday booked as many as 40 villagers protesting against the hunting of protected...
MUSCAT: PTI leader and former SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari,...
Comments