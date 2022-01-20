CDA, civil society join hands to promote cycling

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought suggestions from the civil society organizations to promote cycling in the capital city.

According to the details, CDA chairman Amir Ali Ahmad approached representatives of civil society organizations and told them to present their recommendations to develop lanes for bicycles on roads and other recreational spaces.

The CDA have already signed Islamabad Green Charter Action Plan to adopt United Nations Urban Environmental Accords. It aims at improving overall air quality and rectifying the damages to the natural environment.

Bicycling is a mode of transport that never burns non-renewable fossil fuels. It also never produces air and noise pollution or other harmful emissions in the environment.

Naveed Iftikhar, a social activist, informed that the CDA made contact with him and agreed to work with the civil society to promote the infrastructure for cycling/walking and reducing the use of cars in the city.

He said, “Cycling and walking infrastructure is less costly than car infrastructure. Financial, social, economic and environmental returns are higher for cycling and walking infrastructure than car-centric development.”

Naveed said that Islamabad can be made a sustainable green city by introducing mechanism for recycling of solid waste, more commercial and public spaces to boost jobs and recreation, dense and mixed use living and public transport, walkability and cycling.

Haseeb, a resident of Islamabad, said “I am a cyclist myself and often feels pain to see that the administration is not doing enough to facilitate bicycling in a city where it is easier to do so and would require relatively less effort than some other city of Pakistan. It is good to see that CDA is now ready to take practical measures to promote cycling on the city roads.”