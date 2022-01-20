PLRA staff service structure okayed

LAHORE:Punjab Land Records Authority Chairman Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak has approved service structure for PLRA staff during the 16th meeting of Authority Board. The promotion from Class IV employees up to administrative officers has been linked with the academic qualifications, annual performance, training and departmental exam. Performance based incentive for staff of Land Record Centre was also approved unanimously by the Chairman of PLRA Board. All 5,200 rural revenue centres across Punjab have also been declared land record centres for provision of computerised land records services to the general public.
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars.Ayesha Sadaf has been awarded PhD degree in...
LAHORE:A 10-day theatre festival will start with the inaugural play “Permasher Singh” today at the Alhamra Art...
LAHORE:Punjab University Career Counselling and Placement Centre in collaboration with a fertilizer company organised...
LAHORE:Stop and Search method had been the hallmark of Dolphins and PRUs in 2021 in order to hunt criminals and...
LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday directed an actress and six others to join investigation...
LAHORE:Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency has proposed a ban on unregistered rickshaws and loader rickshaws on...
