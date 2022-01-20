PLRA staff service structure okayed

LAHORE:Punjab Land Records Authority Chairman Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak has approved service structure for PLRA staff during the 16th meeting of Authority Board. The promotion from Class IV employees up to administrative officers has been linked with the academic qualifications, annual performance, training and departmental exam. Performance based incentive for staff of Land Record Centre was also approved unanimously by the Chairman of PLRA Board. All 5,200 rural revenue centres across Punjab have also been declared land record centres for provision of computerised land records services to the general public.