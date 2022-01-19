Three-month-old baby girl abducted from Data Darbar

LAHORE: A 3-month-old baby girl was abducted by a woman in Data Darbar area on Tuesday. Tahrim, a resident of Shadipura Bund Road, along with her 3-month-old daughter and 9-year-old son, came to the Data Darbar. She handed over the baby to her son outside the shrine and went inside for salam. In the meantime, an unidentified woman deceitfully took the baby girl from her brother and escaped from the scene.

IGP Punjab took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He directed the police to identify the woman with the help of Safe City cameras and arrest her as soon as possible and rescue the child safely. According to the police, a search operation was carried out to find the culprit woman.