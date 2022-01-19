‘Half of global cyberdefence investment is in Israel’

JERUSALEM: Around half of global cyberdefence investment in the past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.
Speaking by video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bennett said that as more work is done remotely, companies will be increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, foreign media reported.
“This means we need good cyberdefence and Israel has massively invested in cyberdefence technologies,” Bennett said. “I believe roughly half or almost half of the global investments in cybercompanies over the past few years has been in Israel. So Israel has become a powerhouse in cyberdefence. I see a bunch of opportunities and we intend to seize them.”
