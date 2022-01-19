CM Buzdar leading others in performance: survey

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. File

KARACHI: The Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) in its recent survey has found Punjab Chief Minister Uzman Buzdar leading in satisfaction level for developmental works in comparison to all the three other chief minsters.

As much as 51 pc respondents from Punjab expressed satisfaction over the performance of CM Chief Minister Uzman Buzdar, followed by 48 pc with KPK CM Mahmood Khan, 43pc for CM Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and 38 pc respondents liked the working by CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The (IPOR) undertook the survey from Dec 22, 2021 to Jan 9, 2022 in which they solicited the opinion of 3,700 respondents about their satisfaction level with respective chief ministers for undertaking development projects, the CMs’ average appreciation rating, the overall improvement in the performance of the provincial governments’ departments and the performance of health and education departments across the four provinces.

As many as 51 pc respondents from Punjab, expressed satisfaction with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for undertaking uplift schemes, while 45 pc did not approve of his work. KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ranked second by securing 48 pc satisfaction rating of the respondents, while 44pc did not find his performance up to the mark. At the third slot, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo secured 43pc appreciation for his performance, while 53 pc were unhappy with his delivery. The lowest satisfaction was reserved for Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah who managed appreciation by 38 pc respondents’ for the development projects that he has undertaken, as compared to 57pc expressing absolute dissatisfaction with him.

The respondents were also quizzed about average performance of the four chief ministers. The survey found top ratings of 45 pc for CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, followed by 41pc for KPK CM Mahmood Khan, 38 pc appreciation for CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and 32 pc found CM Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjoto be better.

The IPOR also solicited the viewpoint, of the respondents of the sample size, about the improvement in the performance of provincial departments. In case of KPK, 69 pc respondents found improvement in their working, while 29pc found them to have further gone down the hill. In case of Punjab, 61 pc respondents found improvement in the working of the provincial departments, but 38 pc found their performance to have worsened. About the performance of government departments in Balochistan, 54pc respondents found improvement, while 45 were dejected with their way of working. In case of Sindh the respondents give 50 pc approval rating to the provincial departments delivery, but 48 pc found their performance to have further slid down.

The respondents in the sample size across the four provinces were also asked by IPOR about the performance of the health ministry. A large 72 pc satisfaction level was evinced for the performance of the Punjab Health Department, while 26 pc did not like its working. KPK’s Health Department managed to draw 67 pc satisfaction, while 31pc remained unsatisfied. This was followed by the Balochistan recording 56 pc appreciation for the provincial health department whereas 42 pc expressed strong disappointment. In case of Sindh, 53 pc expressed satisfaction with the provincial health department, while 46 pc found its performance to be under par.

In case of education department’s performance rating by the respondents of the survey, 86 percent were satisfied with Punjab education department, while 12 percent expressed their disappointment with it.

The KPK education drew appreciation of 80 pc respondents, while 19 pc found it below average. The performance of the Education Department in Balochistan received 62 pc satisfaction as compared to 35 pc reporting bad performance. However, in case of Sindh the Education Department managed to record 58 pc satisfaction from the respondents of the survey, while 40 pc respondents found it to be unsatisfactory.