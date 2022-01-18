Commissioner promises establishing basketball courts in every district

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has assured the basketball players of all possible facilities and basketball courts in every district.

He was speaking as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the Winter Basketball Coaching Camp organised at Aram Bagh Basketball court.

He said that a basketball court will also be established at YMCA which has been restored by the city administration on the orders of the court. He said that city administration is also taking steps to restore the all the encroached and abandoned playgrounds in the city so the youth of the city have enhanced opportunities for sports.