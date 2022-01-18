Kamyab Jawan 42nd National Kabaddi Championship ends

KARACHI: Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan 42nd National Kabaddi Championship ended at Punjab Stadium Lahore the other day. It was jointly organized by HEC Kamyab Jawan Sports and Co-Curricular Division in collaboration with University of Vet and Animal Sciences Lahore.
In this tournament, 16 teams participated and super 8 round was live telecast on a Geo Super. After a tough competition WAPDA and Pakistan Air Force managed to take 1st position, getting 46 points each. Army were the runners-up and Police got the third place. Federal Minister for State for Information Farrukh Habib was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.
