Sindh history needs to be studied through scientific research: CM

DADU: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh has a vast and rich history that needs to be studied through scientific research works, but we don’t have a separate institute to carry out such works.

He said this while speaking at a stone-laying ceremony of conservation works on Saturday, being carried out by the Endowment Fund Trust for the preservation of Sehwan Fort, a heritage site of Sindh. He also announced to establish the ‘Trans-Indus Research Institute’ under the Endowment Fund Trust in Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Local Government Department Nasir Shah, MNAs Malik Asad Sikandar, Sikandar Rahpoto, MPA Imdad Pitafi, Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar, EFT trustees Hameed Haroon, Hamid Akhud, historian Nilopher, Sehwan Fort’s consultant Muhammad Ali and various other people belonging to social and political arenas.

The CM said he was satisfied with the EFT’s performance for the restoration of Naukot Fort in Thar and major conservation work on Ranikot Fort. “I believe Ranikot Fort’s conservation must have been an uphill task, but the way it has been accomplished speaks volumes about the EFT's commitment,” he said, adding that now the same uphill task is being undertaken for the conservation of Sehwan Fort.

“Sehwan is Pakistan’s oldest town, its history dates back to centuries, much before Alexander came to this region and over the years, it has seen many historical moments, of which some were preserved in the history and others forgotten,” Shah said, adding that not much attention was paid to Sindh’s heritage, however, after the transfer of such monuments to the provinces, the government was making all out efforts to conserve the provincial heritage sites and make public aware of them.